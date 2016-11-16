Nov 17 Australian shares are expected to open
lower on Thursday, with a strong U.S. dollar continuing to
pressure the basic materials sector and easing oil prices
weighing on energy stocks.
The dollar climbed to a near 14-year high against a basket
of currencies, while oil prices eased overnight as the market
gave more weight to a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude inventory.
The main index which rose marginally in early trade
on Wednesday closed flat following weak wage growth data.
Investors will be looking out for the October jobs data due
later in the day.
Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent,
or 13 points, to 5,307, a 20.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
2115 GMT.
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Roche)