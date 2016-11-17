Nov 18 Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday after a positive lead from Wall Street and a rise in copper prices. U.S. stocks were boosted by bank stocks, which firmed on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates in December following comments by Chair Janet Yellen. Copper rose on Thursday in volatile trade on speculative flows. Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 19 points, to 5,357, a 18.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 6,826.43 at 2106GMT . For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Ireland)