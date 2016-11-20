Nov 21 Australian shares are set to open
marginally higher on Monday, with energy stocks expected to gain
from a rise in oil prices and miners seen impacted by the fall
in copper, gold and iron ore prices.
Oil prices settled higher on Friday on growing expectations
that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will
find a way to cap production at the end of the month.
Copper and gold fell on a surging dollar while spot iron ore
prices slid on signals of slower Chinese demand.
Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent,
or 7 points, to 5,369, a 9.6-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3 percent
higher on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
2118 GMT.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)