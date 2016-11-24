Nov 25 Australian shares are set to open
slightly higher on Friday, reflecting modest gains in European
markets, and with miners standing to gain from the continuing
base metals rally led by copper and zinc.
European shares rose marginally on Thursday, with
most of the main bourses inching up on gains from
chemical and insurance sector stocks but capped by weaker banks.
Zinc prices jumped to their highest in more than eight years
on Thursday and copper headed towards its 2016 peak as funds
piled in on expectations of stronger demand and tighter
supplies.
Overnight, Dalian iron ore extended its rally to hit its
highest in nearly three years while oil prices were little
changed.
Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the U.S. Thanksgiving
holiday.
Local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent,
or 13 points, to 5,510, a 24.9-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.01
percent lower on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby
Chopra)