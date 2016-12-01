Dec 2 Australian shares are poised to fall slightly on Friday, in step with losses in global markets, even as energy stocks are are set to extend their gains on the post-OPEC deal oil rally. Nasdaq and the S&P 500 indices declined on Thursday, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.59 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.21 percent. Oil prices surged 4 percent on Thursday, with Brent crude at its highest in about 16 months, extending gains after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia agreed to restrict output. Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,492, a 8.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The bourse snapped a three-session losing streak to add 1.1 percent on Thursday. Australian retail sales data for October is expected later in the day. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.38 percent to 6,959.34 at 2105 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)