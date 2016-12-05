Dec 6 Australian shares are expected to open
higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street, with energy
and mining stocks set to benefit from rising oil and iron ore
prices.
A focus for investors will be the Reserve Bank of
Australia's monthly policy meeting, at which it is expected to
leave its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent.
The local share price index future was 0.9 percent,
or 51 points, higher at 5,448, a 47.6-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.8 percent on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent, or 20.9 points, to 6,875.65 at 2115 GMT.
