Dec 7 Australian shares to inch higher on
Wednesday, with banks likely to track gains in U.S. peers, while
investors await third-quarter GDP data to see trends in the
Australian economy.
The GDP report is due later in the day and analysts had been
braced for a pedestrian 0.3 percent gain in the third quarter,
according to a Reuters poll.
However, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on
Tuesday suggested there was a risk the economy shrank in the
third quarter, the first since early 2011.
The local share price index futures rose 0.6
percent, 35 points, to 5,463, a 34.3-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark
snapped two sessions of losses to end up 0.5 percent in previous
session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15
percent, or 10.54 points, to 6,899.82 in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru)