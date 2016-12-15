Bank stocks, wage data push Australia shares down; NZ flat
May 17 Weak bank stocks pushed Australian shares down on Wednesday while poor wage growth data and a dip in consumer confidence dampened sentiment.
Dec 16 Australian shares are likely to open higher on Friday, tracking U.S. stocks, as investors took the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate outlook as a sign of confidence in the world's largest economy. The Fed raised interest rates by a quarter percent on Thursday and said it sees three rate hikes in 2017 instead of the two foreseen in September, citing an improving labor market and evidence of faster inflation . The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 10 points, to 5,495. The Australian benchmark index ended 0.8 percent lower on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 16.95 points, to 6,765.57 at 2116 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)
May 17 Weak bank stocks pushed Australian shares down on Wednesday while poor wage growth data and a dip in consumer confidence dampened sentiment.
* Cloverdell Investment, affiliate of Warburg Pincus group, informed co of their proposal to sell up to 20 million shares held by them in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: