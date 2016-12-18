Dec 19 Australian share prices are seen edging
lower on Monday, taking their cue from a weaker U.S. market on
Friday and as the U.S. dollar hovering near 14-year highs is
expected to keep basic materials prices under pressure.
The local share market index futures contract fell
0.1 percent, or 4 points, to 5,489, a 43.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark finished 0.1 percent lower in the previous
session and lost 0.5 percent on the week.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.2
percent, or 14.29 points, at 6,774.53 at 2113 GMT.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)