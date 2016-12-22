Dec 23 Australian shares look positioned for a lower start on Friday, mirroring falls on Wall Street, where stocks ended their Trump-fuelled rally ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend. The local share price futures fell 0.2 percent to 5,603 points, a 40.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark closed 0.5 percent higher on Thursday. Basic materials are expected to see pressure coming from copper price slips, and lower Chinese steel and iron ore future prices on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or by 14.37 points in early trade. Gains were led by industrials. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans)