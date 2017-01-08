Jan 9 Australian shares are expected to trade
higher on Monday, mirroring gains on Wall Street that saw the
Nasdaq and S&P500 hit record-highs on Friday, boosted by Apple
Inc.
The record trading session followed a U.S. Labor Department
report that showed the economy added fewer-than-expected jobs
last month but wages increased, suggesting resilience in the
labor market.[ nL1N1EV1GW]
The local share price index futures rose 0.2 pct to
5,730, a 25.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close. The benchmark rose 0.04 percent on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
(Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson)