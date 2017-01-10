Jan 11 Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Wednesday following a rally in commodities such as copper and gold. Copper hit a one-month high on further signs of a pick-up in China's economy, while gold also strengthened ahead of a news conference later in the day by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,742, an 18.7 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8 percent lower on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sindhu Chandrasekaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)