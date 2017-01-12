Jan 13 Australian shares are set to open slightly lower on Friday, tracking Wall Street which slid as investors awaited details of President-elct Donald Trump's economic policy, though materials and energy stocks could soften the benchmark's decline. Financials led the decline on the S&P 500 index and Australian banks may follow suit. Oil rose on supply cuts and record China demand forecast, base metals gained on the weakening dollar, while iron ore was lifted by Beijing's campaign to shave excess steel production capacity. Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, or 7 points, to 5,735, a 31.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index treaded water in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Lough)