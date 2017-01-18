Jan 19 Australian shares are set to rise
slightly on Thursday, with financials recouping some of the
previous session's losses tracking Wall Street banks, while
energy stocks are set to come under pressure from a dip in oil
prices.
Oil prices slid to a one-week low on a strong dollar and
expectations of a rise in U.S. output.
Although copper steadied overnight, iron ore and steel
futures in China dropped 1 percent, falling back from three-year
highs, which could weigh on miners.
Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent,
or 8 points, to 5,637, a 41.8-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent
in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was
marginally lower in early trade.
