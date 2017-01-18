Jan 19 Australian shares are set to rise slightly on Thursday, with financials recouping some of the previous session's losses tracking Wall Street banks, while energy stocks are set to come under pressure from a dip in oil prices. Oil prices slid to a one-week low on a strong dollar and expectations of a rise in U.S. output. Although copper steadied overnight, iron ore and steel futures in China dropped 1 percent, falling back from three-year highs, which could weigh on miners. Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent, or 8 points, to 5,637, a 41.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.4 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was marginally lower in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)