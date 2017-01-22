Jan 23 Australian shares are expected to rise on
Monday, with oil and gas stocks set to bounce after ministers of
OPEC and non-OPEC countries applauded a strong start to output
cuts.
At their first meeting on oil deal compliance on Sunday,
energy ministers said producers had made a good start in curbing
their oil output under the first such deal in more than a
decade.
Oil prices jumped over 2 percent on Friday, ahead of the
meeting on expectations of positive comments from the world's
top oil producers.
Australian share price index futures rose 0.5
percent, a 26.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark index fell 1.2 percent last
week.
A positive lead from Wall Street could also lend support to
Aussie shares in their first trading session since the
inauguration of U.S.President Donald Trump.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged down
0.17 percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Anusha Ravindranath in Bengaluru; Editing by
Andrew Roche)