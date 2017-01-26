Jan 27 Australian shares are set to open flat on
Friday, tracking Wall Street, with gains for mining heavyweights
from rallying iron ore expected to be tempered by the decline in
copper prices, while rising crude should boost energy stocks.
U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday after the
two-day rally which pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average
above the 20,000 mark.
Chinese steel and iron ore futures extended gains on
Thursday on expectations of firm demand following the Lunar New
Year holiday, while copper prices declined on a strengthening
dollar.
Oil prices jumped 2 percent overnight, while gold slipped
to a two-week low. [GOL
Local share price index futures were flat at 5,649,
a 22.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
close on Wednesday. Australian markets were closed on
Thursday for a holiday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in
early trade.
(Reporting by Geo Tharappel in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)