Feb 1 Australian shares are expected to edge up
on Wednesday as basic material stocks may get some support from
the weakening U.S. dollar and higher oil prices may boost energy
stocks.
The U.S. dollar nose-dived against key rivals on Tuesday
after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised currency
devaluation by other countries and his trade adviser accused
Germany of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a
competitive advantage. The dollar movement aided oil prices,
which were further boosted by an output cut by OPEC.
The local share price index futures rose 0.4
percent, or 20 points, to 5575, a 45.9 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The S&P/ASX 200
index fell 0.72 percent in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.077
percent or 5.44 points, to 7045.31 at 2110 GMT.
