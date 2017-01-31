Feb 1 Australian shares are expected to edge up on Wednesday as basic material stocks may get some support from the weakening U.S. dollar and higher oil prices may boost energy stocks. The U.S. dollar nose-dived against key rivals on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised currency devaluation by other countries and his trade adviser accused Germany of using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain a competitive advantage. The dollar movement aided oil prices, which were further boosted by an output cut by OPEC. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent, or 20 points, to 5575, a 45.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.72 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.077 percent or 5.44 points, to 7045.31 at 2110 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)