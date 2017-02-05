Feb 6 Australian shares look set to open higher on Monday in line with U.S. markets that closed near record highs on Friday, buoyed by President Donald Trump's move on deregulation and a strong payrolls report. Index futures rose 0.4 percent or 24 points, a 25.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 close. The benchmark closed down 0.4 percent, or 23.834 points on Friday. Trump on Friday signed an executive order to scale back banking regulations implemented in response to the global financial crisis. Though the order was short on specifics, the U.S. financial market embraced Trump's signal that looser banking regulation is coming and pushed bank stocks higher. Shares also rose on data that showed U.S. public and private sectors created 227,000 jobs last month, exceeding market expectations. Gains are likely to be led by materials, with a weak U.S. dollar lifting commodity prices. Local financial stocks may also climb higher, mirroring their U.S. counterparts. National Australia Bank, Australia's fourth-largest by market value, is expected to announce its first-quarter earnings later in the day. The New Zealand market is closed for a public holiday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)