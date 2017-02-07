BRIEF-NIB Holdings responds to comments by ACCC regarding co
* rejects position being taken by ACCC and believes it has acted lawfully and ethically
Feb 8 Australian shares are set to open flat on Wednesday with little inspiration from Wall Street amid weaker commodity prices. A focal point for investors will be miner Rio Tinto's full year results. The local share price index futures was up 0.1 percent, or 3 points, at 5,575, a 46.9 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1 percent up in the previous sesion. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was 0.1 percent, or 10.09 points, lower at 7,056.96 at 2111 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)
SINGAPORE, May 30 Singapore's central bank said on Tuesday that it has imposed financial penalties on Credit Suisse and United Overseas Bank (UOB) after completing its two-year review of banks involved in 1MDB-related transactions.