Australian shares are expected to edge up on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street, supported by strong commodity and oil prices. Gold rose to a three-month peak on Wednesday, while copper prices rose after the world's top two mines said strikes and permit delays would force them to cut output. Oil prices rose slightly as investors covered short positions after a rise in U.S. crude inventories was not as massive as many had expected. The local share price index futures was flat or 1 point lower, at 5597, a 54.4 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.52 percent higher in the previous sesion. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat, at 7068.39 at 2108 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Dominic Evans)