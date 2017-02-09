Australian shares are expected to open higher on Friday, tracking U.S. markets that closed near record peaks, with stronger energy prices set to support the index. The local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent or 24 points, to 5634, a 30.6 percent discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 or 9.32 points at 7130.95 by 2111 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath in Bengaluru)