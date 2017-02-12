Feb 13 Australian shares are set to inch higher
on Monday, mirroring Wall Street, with miners poised to rise due
to strong gains in iron ore prices.
Chinese iron ore futures jumped nearly 8 percent on Friday
to their highest in three years. They were buoyed by news that
January imports surged in a sign of a sharp uptick in demand
from steel mills as the world's second-biggest economy picked up
steam.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent to 5,677, a 43.61-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed up 1
percent to 5,720.61 points on Friday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
