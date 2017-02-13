Feb 14 Australian shares are poised to open
higher on Tuesday with mining companies set to gain on copper
and iron ore prices.
Iron ore futures in China surged nearly 7 percent to their
highest in more than three years on Monday, tracking higher
steel prices. The price of copper on Monday reached its highest
since May 2015 after shipments from the world's two biggest
copper mines were disrupted .
Wall Street's performance on Monday also boosted sentiment,
with U.S. equity indexes climbing to record intraday highs as
investors bet tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump would
boost the economy .
The local share price index futures rose 0.3
percent to 5730, a 30.688 point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent
on Monday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru)