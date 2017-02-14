Feb 15 Australian shares will likely gain on Wednesday, with financial stocks to take cues from their U.S. peers, while higher iron prices are set to lend further support. Financial stocks powered Wall Street to a record high after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,729.0, a 26.242-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 24.46 points, to 7,175.35 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Suhail Hassan Bhat in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)