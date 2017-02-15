Feb 16 Australian shares are set to inch
higher on Thursday, with financial stocks poised to mirror the
gains of their Wall Street peers.
Wall Street pushed further into record-high territory on
Wednesday, as better than expected retail sales data for January
kept sentiments upbeat.
The local share price index futures fell 3 points
to 5756.0, a 53-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on
Wednesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent in early trade.
