Feb 16 Australian shares are set to inch higher on Thursday, with financial stocks poised to mirror the gains of their Wall Street peers. Wall Street pushed further into record-high territory on Wednesday, as better than expected retail sales data for January kept sentiments upbeat. The local share price index futures fell 3 points to 5756.0, a 53-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark index rose 0.9 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent in early trade.