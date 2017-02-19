Feb 20 Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, supported by strong iron ore prices and a positive session from Wall Street on Friday. The Dow and the S&P 500 turned positive in the final minutes of last week, continuing the rally since Donald Trump's U.S. election victory in November. The local share price index futures rose 5 points to 5,760 points, a 45.818-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 4.5 points, or 0.06 percent, in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)