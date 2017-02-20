Feb 21 Australian shares are seen inching lower at the open on Tuesday, with company results likely to direct trading through the day. The world's biggest miner by market value, BHP Billiton , will be reporting first half results later in the day. The company has been struggling to find a way forward after a 12-day strike at its Chilean copper mine Escondida. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent, a 47.09-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru)