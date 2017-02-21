Feb 22 Australian shares are set to open sharply
higher on Wednesday, tracking U.S. stocks that hit record highs
on strong earnings reports.
Gains on Wall Street were further aided by Philadelphia
Fed's President, Patrick Harker, who said he would likely
support a quarter point rate increase at the central bank's
March 14-15 meeting if the economy improves further.
The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent to 5,770 or 31 points, a 22-point discount to the
benchmark index close. The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.07
percent lower on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.16
percent or 11.02 points in early trade.
Early losses were led by materials, with Fletcher Building
slipping 3.3 percent, after it reported its half-year
results.
(Reporting by Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Pomeroy)