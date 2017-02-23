Feb 24 Australian shares are expected to be
steady on Friday, mirroring Wall Street, as investors are
waiting on the sidelines for corporate results to drive
sentiment.
The local share price index futures inched 0.2
percent lower to 5,750 points, a 34.7-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell
0.4 percent in the previous session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
7,091.63 points in early trade.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)