April 28 Australian shares are seen falling
slightly on Friday, with material stocks expected to suffer from
lower commodity prices.
The prices of oil, copper and gold all fell overnight.
The local share price index futures fell 4 points
to 5,905, a 16.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.16 percent on
Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.14
percent in early trade.
(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Diane
Craft)