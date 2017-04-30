May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Peter Cooney)