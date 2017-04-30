BRIEF-FB financial corp revises terms of Clayton Banks acquisition
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 1 Australian shares are expected to ease on Monday, trailing weakness in Wall Street the previous session on weak economic data. The local share price index futures fell 0.14 percent, or 8 points, to 5905, a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2 percent last week. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 22.17 points, to 7,356.58 at 2211 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Fb financial corporation announces revised terms of clayton banks acquisition and private placement of common stock
May 26 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Friday hackers used malware to steal customers' card data, including account number, expiration date and internal verification codes, from payment systems at some of its restaurants over a span of three weeks.