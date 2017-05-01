May 2 Australian shares are expected to open
firm on Tuesday, tracking gains in Wall Street, while investors
await a key central bank policy meeting.
In its monthly policy meeting later in the day, the Reserve
Bank of Australia is seen holding its cash rate at a record low
of 1.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
The local share price index futures rose 0.15
percent, or 9 points, to 5945, an 11.5-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark finished 0.6 percent higher in the previous
session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at
2231 GMT.
(Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)