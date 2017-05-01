May 2 Australian shares are expected to open firm on Tuesday, tracking gains in Wall Street, while investors await a key central bank policy meeting. In its monthly policy meeting later in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia is seen holding its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent, according to a Reuters poll of economists. The local share price index futures rose 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5945, an 11.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.6 percent higher in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 2231 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish)