May 3 Australian shares are seen opening
slightly lower on Wednesday with investors awaiting the
conclusion of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
While the Fed is expected to hold interest rates steady, as
it pauses to parse more economic data, it may hint it is on
track for an increase in June.
The local share price index futures fell 4 points
to 5,930, a 20.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close.
The benchmark fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13
percent, or 9.39 points, to 7,413.10 at 2233 GMT.
