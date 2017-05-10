BRIEF-UAE's Finance House raises stake in Insurance House
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 11 Australian shares are expected to open slightly higher on Thursday as stronger commodity prices were set to underpin gains. Local share price futures were up 0.2 percent, or 12 points, at 5,883 points - a 7.6 percent premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.13 percent, or 9.05 points, at 7,433.25 at 2205 GMT For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Buys 10 million shares in Insurance House, shares in Insurance House reach to 53.5 million shares equal to 44.38 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.