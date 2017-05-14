May 15 Australian shares are seen opening
slightly lower on Monday, tracking a fall in Wall Street in the
previous session, though commodity and energy stocks may see
some support from a stronger Aussie, and copper, gold and oil
ending higher in the previous session.
The local share price index futures was up 0.1
percent, or 6 points, at 5,817, a 19.9-point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed 0.7 percent lower in the previous
session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent, or 6.73 points, to 7,459.11 at 2206 GMT
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, double click on
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)