May 16 Australian shares are seen rising on Tuesday tracking a gain in Wall Street as well as higher metal and oil prices. Iron ore, copper, and gold rose in their previous session, while oil prices climbed 2 percent. The local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 17 points to 5,853, a 3.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.03 percent higher on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.1 percent, or 8.65 points to 7,438.59 at 2203 GMT.