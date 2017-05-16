May 17 Australian shares are seen starting Wednesday flat tracking a subdued Wall Street. The local share price index futures was up 0.017 percent, or 1 point to 5,855, a 4.5 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent up on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent. Or 6.25 points to 7,413.86 at 2204 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)