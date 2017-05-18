May 19 Australian shares are expected to have a
subdued start on Friday as political turmoil in the United
States raised uncertainty over President Donald Trump's agenda
and kept an index of global equity markets near a three-week
low.
Basic material stocks in the region may see some pressure
due to lower metal prices.
The local share price index futures was 0.05
percent, or 3 points, lower at 5,727, a 11.3-point discount to
the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark closed down 0.8 percent in its previous
session.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up
11.69 points, or 0.16 percent, to 7,383.45 at 2202 GMT.
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click
on
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian
newspapers, click on
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru)