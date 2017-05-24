(Corrects paragraph 2 to remove extraneous word "discount")
May 25 Australian shares are expected to edge
higher on Thursday, reflecting a positive sentiment on Wall
Street after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest
meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
The local share price index futures rose 0.2
percent, or 12 points, to 5,786, a 17-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
On Wednesday, the benchmark ended 0.2 percent higher.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 2.21
points, or 0.03 percent, at 7,423.99 at 2203 GMT.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)