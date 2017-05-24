(Corrects paragraph 2 to remove extraneous word "discount") May 25 Australian shares are expected to edge higher on Thursday, reflecting a positive sentiment on Wall Street after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon. The local share price index futures rose 0.2 percent, or 12 points, to 5,786, a 17-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. On Wednesday, the benchmark ended 0.2 percent higher. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 2.21 points, or 0.03 percent, at 7,423.99 at 2203 GMT. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, click on (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)