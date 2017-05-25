May 26 Australian shares were expected to open
flat on Friday as the positive sentiment from Wall Street may be
offset by a decline in iron ore, gold and oil prices, putting
some pressure on commodity and energy stocks.
The local share price index futures was down 0.05
percent, or 3 points to 5,792, a 2.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
The benchmark had closed 0.36 percent higher on Thursday.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 7.73
points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,426.74 at 2202 GMT.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)