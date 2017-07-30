FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
Australia shares to open higher; NZ rises
#Financials
July 30, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 13 hours ago

Australia shares to open higher; NZ rises

1 Min Read

    July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
slightly up on Monday as higher commodity and oil prices may
lead to gains in material and energy stocks.
    The local share price index futures          was up 0.4
percent, or 24 points, to 5,658, a 44.8 point discount to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index         close. The benchmark fell
1.4 percent in its previous session.
    New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index         rose 0.16
percent, or 12.24 points, to 7,651.75 at 2214 GMT.

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)

