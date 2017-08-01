Australia shares set to open higher, NZ flat

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrials recorded a fifth straight session of gains to record highs. Miners are expected to gain from rising metals prices. The local share price index futures fell 0.05 percent, or 3 points, to 5,711 - a 61.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dipped 0.06 percent, or 4.76 points, to 7,724.68 at 2220 GMT. (Reporting by Binisha Ben)