SYDNEY, March 9 A low pressure system off
northeastern Australia holds up to a 50 percent chance of
intensifying to cyclone strength over the next two days and
slamming into a region devastated two weeks ago by Cyclone
Marcia, according to meteorologists.
"This low is expected to deepen during the next few days and
has a moderate potential to develop into a tropical cyclone on
Tuesday or Wednesday," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said on
Monday.
'Moderate' is the second-highest classification for a
cyclone threat, meaning the chances range from 20 to 50 percent.
So far no cyclone advice has been issued by the bureau in
the projected track of the low heading towards Queensland state,
where Marcia flooded homes and businesses and knocked out power
lines on Feb. 20.
Insurance Australia Group is facing 3,500 claims
totaling up to A$90 million ($70 million) from damage caused by
Marcia.
Queensland's A$25 billion mining and agricultural sectors
suffered little damage as the cyclone lost much of its power
shortly after making landfall.
($1 = 1.2963 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Joseph Radford)