SYDNEY, Sept 28 Severe storms on Wednesday knocked out power to the state of South Australia, home to 1.7 million people, energy authorities said.

"No upstream supply from the transmission network. State currently w/out power," state energy provider SA Power Networks said in a statement.

The Bureau of Meteorology said a vigorous cold front was moving across the state with an intense low pressure system due on Thursday.

"We'll have gale-force winds and large seas (across the south of the country); also heavy rain and thunderstorms, which will lead to renewed river rises," it said on its website.

"Currently, though, we have gale-force wind warnings for the coastal waters extending from Perth all the way across to Adelaide."