SYDNEY, Sept 28 Severe storms on Wednesday
knocked out power to the state of South Australia, home to 1.7
million people, energy authorities said.
"No upstream supply from the transmission network. State
currently w/out power," state energy provider SA Power Networks
said in a statement.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a vigorous cold front was
moving across the state with an intense low pressure system due
on Thursday.
"We'll have gale-force winds and large seas (across the
south of the country); also heavy rain and thunderstorms, which
will lead to renewed river rises," it said on its website.
"Currently, though, we have gale-force wind warnings for the
coastal waters extending from Perth all the way across to
Adelaide."
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie)