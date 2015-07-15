By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, July 15 France will offer Australia its
stealth technology for submarines, never before shared abroad,
if it wins a lucrative deal to build Australia's fleet of
next-generation submarines, state-controlled French naval
contractor DCNS said on Wednesday.
Germany's ThyssenKrupp and DCNS separately are
competing with a Japanese government-led consortium for the A$50
billion ($37.38 billion) contract to replace aging Collins-class
subs, the biggest contract in Australian defence history.
Japan, which has had a ban on exporting defence technology
since World War Two, had been seen as the front runner for the
contract, but political pressures in Australia for domestic
production have given fresh momentum to the European bidders.
A spokesman for DCNS said that, while the company had
privately informed the Australian government of its willingness
to share the stealth technology, it hoped a public
acknowledgment would generate good will with the Australian
public.
"These technologies are the 'crown jewels' of French
submarine design knowhow and have never been offered to any
other country," DCNS spokeswoman Jessica Thomas added in an
email exchange.
"By the very nature of these stealth technologies and the
decision to release them to the Australian government, this is a
significant demonstration of the strategic nature of this
programme for the French authorities."
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott is eager to deepen
security ties with Japan, reflecting a U.S. desire for its two
allies to take a bigger security role in Asia as China's
military might grows.
The United States, hoping to promote Australia-Japan
cooperation, is backing the Japanese-built submarine, which is
also packed with American surveillance, radar and weapons
equipment, sources familiar with Washington's thinking have told
Reuters.
A contract to supply a variant of Japan's Soryu-class
submarine would give Tokyo its first major overseas arms deal
after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year eased curbs on
military exports, which had isolated defence contractors for
seven decades.
But Abbott, facing intense political pressure to secure the
thousands of manufacturing jobs that the build would bring,
decided to open up bidding to Germany and France.
Last month, influential Australian independent Senator Nick
Xenophon blasted Japanese defence officials over comments that
Australia was incapable of building a version of a high-tech
Japanese-designed submarine at home.
A panel comprised of former U.S. Secretary of the Navy
Donald Winter, former Australian judge Julie Anne
Dodds-Streeton, lawyer Ron Finlay and former BAE Systems
executive Jim McDowell is overseeing the 10 month
bidding process.
