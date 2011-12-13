CANBERRA Dec 13 Australia has asked three
European companies to submit designs to replace its submarine
fleet at a cost of up to A$36 billion ($36 billion) in a defence
buildup aimed at protecting resource exports and countering an
accelerating arms race in Asia.
French naval builder DCNS, part owned by Thales,
Germany's Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft GmbH and
Spanish state shipbuilder Navantia had been asked for
information on conventional submarine designs, Australia's
Minister for Defence Materiel Jason Clare said on Tuesday.
"The Future Submarines Project is the biggest and most
complex defence project we have ever embarked upon," Clare said.
Australia plans to build a fleet of 12 submarines to enter
service around 2025. That comes on top of a A$65 billion
military buildup already underway, including new amphibious
assault carriers, stealth fighter aircraft, tanks, helicopters
and missile destroyers.
The country has also budgeted to buy up to 100 of Lockheed
Martin's F-35 fighters, double the size of a purchase
being mulled by Japan.
The buildup is in part aimed at countering China's military
expansion and reach into southeast Asia and the South China Sea,
where Beijing is involved in disputes with several other states
over sovereignty.
Australia, a close U.S. ally, also agreed last month to host
a de facto U.S. base in the north of the country to provide
military reach into Asia and rotate U.S. marines and warships
through Australian ports.
But Canberra has been keen to paint its growing military
clout as directed at beefing up security for offshore resource
developments and mineral exports, as well as increasing its
capability to respond to humanitarian disasters regionally.
The new submarines will be larger and more capable than the
navy's current fleet of six locally-built Collins submarines,
which are among the world's largest conventional boats, but
which have been plagued by manufacturing and design problems.
U.S. officials have been pressing Australia to commit to the
submarine fleet, and some security and naval analysts had called
for the government to consider buying U.S. nuclear-powered
attack submarines off the shelf.
