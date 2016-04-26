SYDNEY, April 27 Australian Prime Minister
Malcolm Turnbull on Wednesday defended a decision to build a
A$50 billion ($40 billion) submarine fleet in partnership with
France in Australia, rather than opt for a faster build that
would have seen initial work offshore.
Turnbull said Australia planned to sign a full contract with
France's DCNS Group by the end of the year after announcing that
the state-owned naval contractor beat bidders from Japan and
Germany to win one of the world's most lucrative defence
contracts.
Turnbull acknowledged that doing the build entirely in
Australia, rather than allowing DCNS to begin construction in
France, would cost more, "but it's not the huge figure people
have speculated about."
"It is critically important that with a sovereign defence
capability we have the skills in Australia to build it, to
maintain it and sustain it," he told Australian Broadcasting
Corp radio.
"It is important that it is built in Australia, it's a
matter of national security."
The victory for state-owned naval contractor DCNS Group
underscored France's strengths in developing a compelling
military-industrial bid, and is a blow for Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's push to develop defence export
capabilities as part of a more muscular security agenda.
Japan's government with its Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries boat had been
seen as early frontrunners for the contract, but their
inexperience in global defence deals and an initial reluctance
to say they would build in Australia saw them slip behind DCNS
and Germany's ThyssenKrupp AG.
DCNS' share of the overall contract to build 12 submarines
will amount to about 8 billion euros ($9.02 billion), according
to sources with knowledge of the deal.
DCNS chief Hervé Guillou said the deal would create about
4,000 French jobs, benefiting shipyards and industrial sites in
Lorient, Brest, Nantes and Cherbourg.
Australia is ramping up defence spending, seeking to protect
its strategic and trade interests in the Asia-Pacific region as
the United States and its allies grapple with China's rising
power.
(Reporting By Jane Wardell; Editing by Robert Birsel)