By Jane Wardell
| CANBERRA
CANBERRA May 2 French Prime Minister Manuel
Valls said on Monday he was committed to building all of a new
Australian submarine fleet in Australia, apparently
contradicting the French contractor who said last week the deal
would create jobs in France.
Valls stopped off in Australia while headed to New Zealand
for a scheduled visit, just days after Prime Minister Malcolm
Turnbull said France had beaten out Japan and Germany for the
A$50 billion ($38 billion) contract.
Valls said he would personally oversee the drafting of the
contract, one of the world's biggest defence deals, between
France's state-owned naval contractor DCNS Group and Australia
over the next few months.
"We would like to conclude as soon as possible this
contract," Valls told reporters through an interpreter after
meeting Turnbull.
"We will now deliver on all of our commitments .. the choice
of the Australian contract was to have the 12 submarines built
in Australia and that was the basis of our agreement."
Comments by DCNS chief Hervé Guillou last week that the deal
would create about 4,000 jobs in French shipyards caused
consternation in Australia, where the contract was heavily sold
as a local build.
The deal will likely play a critical role in Australia's
general election due on July 2, with it expected to shore up
support for the ruling Liberal Party-led coalition in the state
of South Australia where the bulk of benefits will flow.
The victory for DCNS underscored France's strengths in
developing a compelling military-industrial bid, and was a blow
for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's push to develop defence
export capabilities as part of his security agenda.
Japan, with its Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and
Kawasaki Heavy Industries boat, had been seen as the
early frontrunner, but their inexperience in global defence
deals and an initial reluctance to say they would build in
Australia saw them slip behind DCNS and Germany's ThyssenKrupp
AG.
"Right from the beginning it was supposed to be a
partnership that would create jobs right from the beginning, so
it is a win-win partnership," Valls said.
DCNS' share of the overall contract to build 12 submarines
will amount to about 8 billion euros ($9.02 billion), according
to sources with knowledge of the deal.
Turnbull said the potential to transition the fleet into a
nuclear-powered one was not a factor in the decision.
Australia is increasing defence spending, seeking to protect
interests in the Asia-Pacific as the United States and its
allies grapple with China's rising power.
(Editing by Robert Birsel)