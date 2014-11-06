* Sources say Australia leaning toward buying Japanese
submarines
* But government under pressure to hold open tender
* European manufacturers would build vessels in Australia
* Country's manufacturing sector hit by car plant closures
* Government says weighing several options for submarine
programme
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY, Nov 7 Prime Minister Tony Abbott is
under pressure from regional officials, labour unions and
members of his own party to have an open tender to build
Australia's next-generation submarine, which would be a blow to
Japan and the United States.
Reuters reported in September that Australia was leaning
towards buying as many as 12 off-the-shelf stealth submarines
from Japan in a deal that would net it a major portion of
Australia's overall A$40 billion ($34.3 billion) submarine
programme.
Senior U.S. naval officers have been enthusiastic about the
possibility of Australia partnering with Japan, which would give
the three navies increased interoperability at a time of greater
American strategic focus on Asia and as China's navy grows
rapidly.
But strong interest from European manufacturers willing to
build submarines in Australia, a scenario that would bolster the
country's anaemic manufacturing sector and mollify the
government's blue collar critics, is making an overseas purchase
a hard sell.
Buying the vessels from Japan could threaten Abbott's hold
on power at the next election, said Martin Hamilton-Smith, the
defence and trade minister for the state of South Australia,
which is home to 27,000 defence-related jobs including 3,000 in
shipbuilding.
"It would be a very brave government that went to a federal
election in around 18 months time arguing that it was a good
thing to export this amount of work overseas while the other
side of politics was arguing that it was a good idea to spend
that money in Australia," Hamilton-Smith, who defected from
Abbott's Liberal Party this year to become an independent, told
Reuters.
Two sources with knowledge of Japan's discussions with
Australia said Tokyo might not take part in a tender if it meant
getting embroiled in a bidding war, adding that Japan's
diesel-electric submarines were the only ones big enough to fit
Australia's needs.
If Australia wanted those vessels, Japan was ready to
cooperate, said the sources, who declined to be identified
because they were not authorised to speak to the media.
A separate senior Japanese source said if Australia held a
tender, Tokyo would see what kind of vessel it wanted before
deciding whether to bid.
Sources have previously said Australia was considering
replacing its six ageing Collins-class submarines with vessels
based on the 4,000-tonne Soryu-class ships built by Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries
.
Such a deal would mark Japan's re-entry into the global arms
market, just months after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ended a ban
on weapons exports as part of his efforts to steer Japan away
from decades of pacifism.
For Abbott, the deal would avoid the costs and risks of
developing a homegrown champion from scratch, after the locally
made Collins-class submarines were panned for being noisy and
easily detected.
EUROPEANS EYE AN OPENING
Australia says it is mulling several options for the
submarine programme, including building the vessels at home or
overseas, and will make a final decision in a broad defence
review expected early next year.
Defence Minister David Johnston said last month there was no
time for an open tender, and that Australia faced a "capability
gap" if it did not get new submarines in the water quickly.
A spokesman for Johnston said the cabinet would use a "two
pass" process to decide the project's future, in which cabinet
discusses the matter twice before reaching a decision based on
advice from defence chiefs and procurement experts.
Abbott had previously pledged the submarines would be built
in South Australia, where unemployment exceeds the national
average, but his government began back-pedalling in July,
signalling cost and schedule were paramount.
That shift coincided with a flurry of ministerial exchanges
with Japan and an agreement on military equipment and technology
transfers.
Manufacturers from Germany, Sweden and France have since
intensified their interest.
ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, which last month sent
a team to Canberra, hoped to build submarines in Australia based
on its HDW Class 216 vessel, a spokesman said, adding the German
company would take part in any tender.
Swedish defence firm Saab said there was no word
yet on a tender but that it was ready for any work.
France's state-controlled naval contractor DCNS confirmed
its interest in building a version of its Barracuda
nuclear-powered submarine in Australia.
"We have done it that way in Brazil and in India," spokesman
Emmanuel Gaudez said.
An Australian naval source said the government was under
enormous pressure to explore every option.
"My feeling is that everything is still under very close and
tight consideration," said the source, who declined to be
identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
DISAGREEMENT IN ABBOTT'S PARTY
Australia's manufacturing sector is still reeling from the
decision by Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and
General Motors Co to stop production in Australia by
2016.
Buying the submarines overseas would have a disastrous
impact on the shipbuilding industry and manufacturing more
broadly, said Andrew Davies, senior analyst and director of
research at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.
"Obviously the impact would be negative in terms of workflow
in Australian shipyards and it would make an already marginal
enterprise more marginal," he said.
Those losses would hit major employers such as the
Williamstown Shipyard in the state of Victoria, owned by British
defence contractor BAE Systems Plc, and the Forgacs
shipyard in New South Wales, said Glenn Thompson, assistant
national secretary of the powerful Australian Manufacturing
Workers Union.
Three South Australian senators from Abbott's party, Sean
Edwards, Anne Ruston and David Fawcett, last month demanded an
open tender, breaking with their party over the issue. The
senators could not be reached for comment.
Nick Xenophon, an independent senator from South Australia,
said the stance of Fawcett, a respected lieutenant-colonel and
army test pilot before entering politics, underscored the
pressure on Abbott.
"The government keeps saying that building submarines is not
industry policy. I agree. But it should be based on the national
interest, and the national interest includes strategic interests
and economic interests," he told Reuters.
Senior U.S. naval officers have gone out of their way to
voice support for Australia buying Soryu-class submarines from
Japan. Washington has close but separate security pacts with
both countries.
Australia would be comfortable operating such submarines,
Vice Admiral Robert Thomas, commander of the U.S. Navy's Seventh
Fleet, said in Tokyo on Oct. 24, describing them as the best
diesel-electric submarines in the world. The United States
operates nuclear-powered vessels.
"Any time you can have this common equipment spread amongst
your allies, your partners, your friends, it just makes it so
much easier than having to have to say we are going to have to
make this modification to this system so that system can talk to
this system," said Thomas.
But Xenophon said striking a deal with Japan on sensitive
military technology could anger China, Australia's biggest trade
partner.
"It looks as though a decision is being made for alliance
reasons in terms of the United States, Japan and Australia,
which I think are narrowly focused and would not be in
Australia's national interests," he said.
(1 U.S. dollar = 1.1662 Australian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Tim Kelly and Nobuhiro Kubo in Tokyo,
Georgina Prodhan in Berlin, Andrew Callus in Paris and Helena
Soderpalm in Stockholm; Editing by Dean Yates)