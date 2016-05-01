(Repeats story first published late Friday; no change to text)
* Ousting of Japan ally PM Abbott opened door to rivals
* Tokyo slow to respond to new competitive process
* France enlisted strong support from govt, industry
* DCNS's hiring of former Australian defence staffer was key
By Tim Kelly, Cyril Altmeyer and Colin Packham
TOKYO/PARIS/SYDNEY, April 29 In 2014, a
blossoming friendship between Australian Prime Minister Tony
Abbott and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe looked to have
all but sewn up a $40 billion submarine deal. Then French naval
contractor DCNS hatched a bold and seemingly hopeless plan to
gatecrash the party.
Almost 18 months later, France this week secured a
remarkable come-from-behind victory on one of the world's most
lucrative defense deals. The result: Tokyo's dream of
fast-tracking a revival of its arms export industry is left in
disarray.
Interviews with more than a dozen Japanese, French,
Australian and German government and industry officials show how
a series of missteps by a disparate Japanese group of ministry
officials, corporate executives and diplomats badly undermined
their bid.
In particular, Japan misread the changing political
landscape in Australia as Abbott fell from favour. The Japanese
group, which included Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI), also failed to
clearly commit to providing skilled shipbuilding jobs in
Australia. And Tokyo realized far too late its bid was being
outflanked by the Germans and particularly the French, the
sources involved in the bid said.
France, on the other hand, mobilised its vast and
experienced military-industrial complex and hired a powerful
Australian submarine industry insider, Sean Costello, who led it
to an unexpected victory.
Japan's loss represents a major setback for Abe's push to
develop an arms export industry as part of a more muscular
security agenda after decades of pacifism.
"We put our utmost effort into the bid," the head of the
Ministry of Defense's procurement agency Hideaki Watanabe said
after the result was announced on Tuesday. "We will do a
thorough analysis of what impact the result will have on our
defense industry."
By the end of 2014, Japan was still comfortably in the
driving seat thanks to the relationship between Abe and Abbott,
which had begun soon after Abbott's 2013 election and
strengthened quickly.
Japan and Australia - key allies of the United States - had
wanted to cement security ties to counter to China's growing
assertiveness in the South China Sea and beyond.
FRENCH OVERTURES
Still, France saw an opportunity to get into the game. In
November 2014, DCNS CEO Herve Guillou prevailed on French
Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to visit Australia and start
the pitch for France.
Le Drian travelled to Albany in the country's remote
southwest, where officials had gathered to commemorate the 100
year anniversary of the first sailing of Australian soldiers to
fight on France's Western Front during World War One.
The poignant shared history opened the door to discussions
about the submarine contract, a source close to the French
Ministry of Defense told Reuters.
"The French minister wished to be there for this important
event. There, he held talks with his Australian counterpart
David Johnston and with ... Abbott," said the source, who along
with other officials asked not to be identified because he was
not authorized to speak to the media.
FIGHTING FOR JOBS
Soon after, however, Australia's political instability would
erode Japan's advantage with the old guard.
In December 2014, Johnston, the Australian defence minister,
was forced to resign after disparaging the skills of Australian
shipbuilders.
South Australian lawmakers, worried that Abbott had quietly
agreed to Japan supplying the new submarines, insisted the
government look at options to build them in their state. They
pressured the prime minister into holding a competitive tender
which DCNS and Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
quickly joined.
In February 2015, Abbott called his "best friend in Asia",
as he had previously described Abe, to tell him about the new
bidding process. Abe sympathized and said he would do his best
to comply, two sources with knowledge of the conversation said.
Yet, convinced the deal was still in the bag, Japan's
bidding group dithered.
"Even though we were in the competition we acted as though
nothing had changed," said one Japanese government source
involved in the bid. "We thought we had already won, so why do
anything to rock the boat?"
The Japanese did not attend a conference for the Future
Submarines project in March, failing to understand the
importance of the crucial lobbying event and leaving the field
to their German and French rivals, sources within the Japanese
bid said.
Japan's belated attempt to engage with potential local
suppliers at a follow up event in August 2015 went badly.
Companies complained Tokyo was unwilling to discuss
substantive deals. Having only ever sold arms to Japan's
military because of a decades-old ban on exports that Abe lifted
in 2014, neither Japanese company had any Australian military
industrial partners.
And unlike France and Germany which quickly committed to
building the submarines in Australia, Japan initially only said
it would follow the bidding rules, which required building in
Australia as just one of three options.
"The Japanese had been invited in on a handshake deal and
were left trying to compete in an international competition
having no experience in doing such a thing," an Australian
defence industry source said.
By September 2015, Japan's key ally Abbott had been deposed
by Malcolm Turnbull, blowing the competition wide open.
LOCAL EXPERTS
Industry officials said all of the sub offerings had some
drawbacks, meaning other factors including experience and
connections came into play.
Crucially, in April 2015, DCNS hired Costello, who had
earlier that year lost his job as chief of staff of Australia's
Defence Ministry in the wake of Johnston's resignation.
A former navy submariner who had also been the general
manager for strategy at state-run Australian submarine firm ASC,
Costello was ideally placed to lead a bid.
Had the Japanese called first, Costello would have likely
have accepted an offer to head their bid, according to a source
who knows Costello. "They didn't pick up the phone," he said.
Costello declined to speak publicly about the bid.
Costello's team drew up a list of a dozen tasks DCNS needed
to complete to win the deal, including the critical job of
winning over U.S. defence companies Lockheed Martin Corp
and Raytheon Co, one of which will eventually build the
submarine's combat system.
In a final coordinated push, a huge delegation of French
government and business leaders visited Australia a month ago,
touting the economic benefits of their bid.
LATE JAPANESE PUSH
Finally stung to action, Japan ramped up its campaign in
September 2015. Senior defence bureaucrat Masaki Ishikawa
stepped in to unite what had until then been a disjointed
approach spread around various ministries, the Japanese
ambassador in Canberra, Sumio Kusaka, and MHI.
Japan began talking about investment and development
opportunities beyond defence, including the possibility of
opening a lithium-ion battery plant in Australia, while MHI
opened an Australia unit.
In a last ditch attempt to woo Australia, Japan sent one of
its Soryu submarines to Sydney this month. But as it sailed home
on Tuesday, Turnbull announced the deal had gone to DCNS.
In an echo of his first Albany trip, Le Drian heard of
France's win on Monday as he attended an ANZAC Day service for
Australia's war dead in northwestern France.
For Tokyo, another big international defence competition
that could help Japan develop the arms export industry that Abe
envisaged is unlikely any time soon.
A more likely tack will be joint development projects with
overseas partners to embed Japanese companies in military
industrial supply chains. That might even include components for
Australia's French submarines, one source in Tokyo said.
Other Japanese officials still want Australia to explain why
they lost so they can learn from the painful and bewildering
experience.
"We thought up to the end that we could have won," another
source in Japan said.
